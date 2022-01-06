BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health has announced three-hour delays for six COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites ahead of an anticipated snowstorm Thursday night.
The State Center testing and vaccination site at 300 Preston Street in Baltimore City will open Friday as scheduled for testing, by appointment only, the department said. No at-home tests will be available Friday at the State Center site.READ MORE: US Park Police Looking For Bethesda Woman Missing From C&O Canal
The following testing sites will be open from Noon to 6 p.m. on Friday:
- Annapolis – Corner of Bladen and Calvert streets
- Anne Arundel County – Anne Arundel Medical Center
- Baltimore City – Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- Harford County – UM Upper Chesapeake Health
- Prince George’s County – City of Praise Family Ministries
- Prince George’s County – UM Laurel Alternate Care Site Testing Site
The department said due to high demand, lines at testing sites may be closed early to allow everyone waiting to be tested by the scheduled closing time. Be prepared for the possibility of extended wait times.MORE NEWS: Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin Recounts 'Lifeline' He Received After Son's Death And January 6 Attack
Contact information for sites across the state can be found in the listings at COVIDtest.Maryland.gov and COVIDvax.Maryland.gov.