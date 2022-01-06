LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday is providing a COVID-19 update on the state’s efforts to test for the virus and the 30-day state of emergency in Maryland.
CBSN Baltimore will be carrying the press briefing live starting at 2 p.m.
With COVID-19 hospitalizations topping 3,000 in Maryland and predicted to continue climbing, Hogan on Tuesday declared a state of emergency to combat the public health crisis.\
Hogan also signed a pair of executive orders—the first empowering the Maryland Department of Health to regulate hospital staffing and resources, and the second activating 1,000 Maryland National Guard members to shore up the state’s EMS ranks.