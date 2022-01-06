CLINTON, Md. (WJZ) — A woman and child were killed and a man was wounded in a shooting in Clinton Thursday night, Prince Georges County Police said. A juvenile suspect is in custody.
Officers responded shortly before 6 p.m. to the 8500 block of Wendy Street, where they found the woman and child dead on the scene inside a home.READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Braces For Round Two Of Winter Weather After A Hard Hit Monday
Police believe the shooting was a domestic-related incident.READ MORE: US Park Police Looking For Bethesda Woman Missing From C&O Canal
Investigators are working to determine what happened leading up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.MORE NEWS: State COVID-19 Testing Sites Shift Hours For Snow Storm