BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Parts of the city were blanketed with ice and snow for the second time this week.

“It wasn’t that bad it was a decent amount of fluffy snow” said neighbor Allyson Plaxen.

“I was excited because we haven’t seen snow all year and i feel like it kind of reminds me of when you’re a kid you’re excited” said neighbor Seth Myers.

Slick roads kept snowplows busy scraping away ice and putting down salt.

City officials said more than 400 crews were deployed throughout the night spraying the anti-ice cocktail that saved the morning commute from a winter storm slowdown.

“Our biggest concern are the strong 30 mph winds and icy road conditions that can happen this evening from refreezing” said Mayor Brandon Scott.

And with temperatures dropping, Scott said the focus now turns from snow to ice.

“My most important message to Baltimoreans is if you do not have to travel, please don’t get caught slipping. Stay at home,” he said.

Thursday night’s storm dumped several inches of snow across the area, shutting down schools.

By morning, cars thawed out and roads turned soggy.

“We didn’t have a shovel. All Safeway had was a kid shovel so I had to shovel the whole walkway with a kid shovel” said Myers.

Some took advantage of the wintry mix

“He loves the snow,” said Danielle Rowley of her dog Parker. “Absolutely has a blast in it”

Baltimore City is still under a Code Blue Extreme Cold weather alert because of the temperatures and the wind chill.

Officials said it could actually be a dangerous mix and are urging people to stay indoors.