BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for Kamaire Randall, a missing 12-year-old boy from Reisterstown.
Randall was last seen Friday leaving the 12000 block of Tarragon Road wearing a gray zip-up hooded jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone who sees Randall or knows where he is is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.
#CriticalMissing: 12-year-old Kamaire Randall (5’05, 140lbs) left the 12000 block of Tarragon Rd. in Reisterstown, MD to an unknown destination. He was last seen on 1/7/2022 wearing a gray zip up hooded jacket, blue jeans. If located, call police at 410-307-2020. #BCoPD ^JC pic.twitter.com/yjKlSM8Itf
