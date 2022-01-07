CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for Kamaire Randall, a missing 12-year-old boy from Reisterstown.

Randall was last seen Friday leaving the 12000 block of Tarragon Road wearing a gray zip-up hooded jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees Randall or knows where he is is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

CBS Baltimore Staff