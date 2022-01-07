OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will start the team’s season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, ending Lamar Jackson’s regular season.

Jackson has missed every game since suffering an ankle injury early in the second quarter of the team’s Week 14 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Huntley came off the bench and completed 27-of-38 passes for 270 yards and one touchdown, but the Ravens still came up short against the Browns like they have in so many other agonizingly close losses, 24-22.

The 23-year-old has capably guided the offense in his two starts against the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams, but the Ravens still lost by a single point in each game.

The Ravens placed Huntley on the COVID-19/Reserve List on Dec. 25, one day before the Week 16 game in Cincinnati, forcing the team to start Josh Johnson, who was signed off the New York Jets practice squad 10 days before.

Speaking with reporters, Harbaugh commended Huntley’s play in place of Jackson, and said the signal-caller hopes to keep improving.

“He’s played well, he can player better,” he said. “That’s what he’s aiming to do this week, is aiming to improve and build on his past performances, and get a little bit better every time he’s out there.”

Tyler Huntley has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. We have activated OLB Daelin Hayes from IR.https://t.co/WoblRf7rBY — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 25, 2021

Huntley’s only win came during the Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears, when he went 26-for-36 for 219 yards and led a game-winning drive to put the Ravens ahead 16-13.