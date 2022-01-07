LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A Laurel man was arrested and charged in four commercial armed robberies in Laurel and Savage since December, and a second man was charged as an accomplice in one of the cases, according to the Howard County Police Department.
Demetrice Whitted, 19, has been charged with several counts of armed robbery, theft and weapons violations in the four incidents, police said.READ MORE: Annapolis, Anne Arundel Fire Departments Ask For Public's Help To Alleviate COVID-19 Strain On First Responders
Malik White, 22, who lives at the same home as White, was charged with armed robbery and theft in one of the cases, police said.
According to police, the robberies took place:
- At just before 4 a.m. Dec. 2 at the Exxon in the 8800 block of Gorman Road in Laurel;
- At about 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Brewing Good Coffee Company in the 8600 block of Foundry Street in Savage. The man’s face was partly covered during this incident.
- At just after 3:15 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Savage Liquors in the 8800 block of Gorman Road in Laurel. The man also took liquor and cigarettes, police said.
- The fourth robbery involving the same man at the liquor store on Dec. 29 had not been reported to police.
In the first three incidents, employees told police a man showed a gun and demanded cash. They complied, and the man fled each time.
Whitted has been charged in all four robberies and is being held at the Howard County Detention Center awaiting bond, according to a department statement.MORE NEWS: Road Crew Efforts In Snowstorm Leave Minimal Hassle For Maryland Commuters
White has been charged in the Exxon robbery and is being held without bond, police said.