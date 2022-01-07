SNOW CLOSURESThe Latest School, Government & Business Closures, Delays
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 29-year-old man was shot late Thursday night in southwest Baltimore, authorities said.

Patrol officers called to a shooting in the 2300 block of Washington Boulevard about 11:45 p.m. found the man shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said.

The unnamed shooting victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No information about a possible suspect or motive was provided.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

