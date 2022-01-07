BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 29-year-old man was shot late Thursday night in southwest Baltimore, authorities said.
Patrol officers called to a shooting in the 2300 block of Washington Boulevard about 11:45 p.m. found the man shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said.
The unnamed shooting victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
No information about a possible suspect or motive was provided.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.