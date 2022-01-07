BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting of a 29-year-old man in West Baltimore.
The man was fatally injured in the 1900 block of W. Lanvale Street about 1:15 p.m. Friday.
Officers on patrol in the area heard gunfire and began searching the area for gunshot victims, Baltimore police said. Soon after, they received a notification from the department's ShotSpotter gun detection system directing them to the site of the shooting.
They found a man who had been shot several times at that location. An ambulance took the man to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he died, according to police.
The fatal shooting occurred a block away from the only gas station in Sandtown-Winchester. That gas station was at the center of a crime scene on Thursday after someone drove a van into it in an effort to steal its ATM.
Not long after the shooting, police returned to the same area to assist firefighters with a deadly house fire.