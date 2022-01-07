ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday said there were no significant road issues or power outages from the snowstorm that blanketed the state overnight.
Maryland Department of Transportation Authority Police responded to four disabled vehicles and five crashes since last night, but overall, the damage was minimal, the governor’s office said.READ MORE: Harbaugh Names Huntley The Starter For Regular Season Finale Against Steelers
The winter weather did impact airplanes landing at or leaving BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. Flight tracking services show that 89 flights were canceled by 10 a.m. on Friday, according to the press statement.
The snowstorm is the second to hit the state this week.READ MORE: There's Potential For Freezing Rain On Sunday
“After heavy snow again blanketed the region, we were able to report no significant road issues or other major impacts from overnight,” Hogan said in a press statement Friday. “I want to thank all of the crews, police, and first responders who worked around the clock to keep people safe and keep the roads clear.”
The State Highway Administration pre-treated the roads prior to the arrival of the snowfall and crews from the and Maryland Transportation Authority plowed snow along the state’s toll bridges, tunnels, and highways.
The roads are in good enough condition for buses to operate on a normal service schedule. Commuter buses and the MARC trains are operating on a reduced schedule, however.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: 12,000 New Cases, Positivity Rate Dips
More winter weather could hit the state Sunday, with freezing rain forecasted for parts of the state west of I-95.