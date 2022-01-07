BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our second snowfall of the week brought several inches of snow to some areas.

“It was pretty crazy,” Andrew Haines of Carroll County said. “I mean, it was snowing pretty good all night.”

Anne Arundel and Howard Counties saw snow. The storm also blew through Harford County.

In Carroll County, people WJZ spoke with in Westminster said there was no snow on Monday. This was the first time they had to pick up their shovels.

“It’s not too bad,” Brooks Parson with Mathias Monuments said. “It’s pretty light, but when the plows come through and put the snow on the sidewalk, it makes it a little tougher.”

This was a big one for Carroll County. The county saw some of the highest snow totals in the region.

“I’m just glad it didn’t stick to the roads and crews were able to get cleared pretty quickly,” Parson said.

The State Highway Administration kept the major roads clear for travel Friday morning. They were out early before the storm with salt and brine.

Crews plan to stay on the roads after the sun goes down.

“Anything out there that hasn’t dried off with the windy conditions in the sun today has the potential to refreeze,” Charlie Gischlar with the MDOT State Highway Administration said. “So, we’re going to keep some crews out to make sure we’re scouting and patrolling.”

The strong, cold wind is another factor SHA wants drivers to be careful of. It can cause snowdrifts.

“The wind can blow that snow right back out onto the highway again,” Gischlar said. “So, in a scenario like that you want to drive your speed down.”

Even though the snow is over, the back-to-back storms have some hoping we don’t see any more snow for a little while.

“The worst I’ve seen it this year,” Haines said. “It’s definitely the coldest I’ve seen in a couple of years.”

Again, the State Highway Administration will be out on the roads keeping them clear for us through the night because of the potential for refreezing.

The agency wants to remind drivers to drive slowly behind their trucks and not to pass them so they can safely clear the roadway.