BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow has blanketed much of Maryland overnight, so chances are you’re waking up to several inches of snow outside.
While the snow has cleared out of central and southern Maryland, a Winter Weather Advisory still remains in effect for the Eastern Shore.
Some parts of our area got 2 to 4 inches of snow while other pockets received 3 to 6 inches.
The sun is already coming out, but expect it to get blustery with 15- to 25-mph winds blowing in from the northwest.
Even though the snow has stopped falling, slush on the ground and roads is freezing, which could create some challenging traffic conditions.
Besides that, your visibility during your commute could be hampered by the sun’s glare.
So whether you’re heading to work or dropping off the children at school, you’ll want to be careful out there.
