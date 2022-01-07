BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott and Department of Transportation director Steve Sharkey are scheduled to provide an update Friday on the city’s response to the snowstorm.
Watch the briefing live on CBSN Baltimore starting at 11 a.m.
The snow started late Thursday and continued into Friday morning, leaving behind 2 to 4 inches of snow across much of the state.
BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport saw 3 inches of accumulation. Temperatures in the area are expected to peak at 31 degrees about noon before dipping back into the 20's.
The snow on Friday may be done, but more winter weather is in store for the weekend, with the potential for freezing rain on Sunday.