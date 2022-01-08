TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — In Baltimore County, students will not be in the classroom Monday or Tuesday.
School officials say all schools will be closed.
This is to give teachers time to get ready in case their school needs to transition temporarily back to virtual learning.
Students will get assignments they can complete at home.
In-person learning will resume on Wednesday.
Meals will still be available for curbside pickup.
On Monday, Baltimore County Public Schools is opening all middle schools for in-person testing for staff from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All athletic and extracurricular activities remain postponed.