SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — A fire left 50 people without a home in Silver Spring Saturday.
Firefighters were met with heavy flames at the Flower Branch apartment complex around 4 a.m.
The fire burned three garden-style apartments. Dozens had to be rescued, and some people jumped from the second floor.
Neighbors say it was a huge fire; at one point, there were 85 firefighters on scene.
“Someone was yelling, ‘Fire, fire!’ and I looked out my window. Excuse me if I’m getting emotional, but thank God nobody got killed,” one man said.
The cause of that fire has been ruled an accident. Investigators say it likely started from a candle left burning on a plastic storage bin in a second-floor apartment's living room.