By CBS Baltimore Staff
SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Talk about a tight situation.

Around 6 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to remove a man stuck in a chimney. That man did not live in the home in Silver Spring.

The crews had to bust through the bricks to get him out.

He was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

No word on any charges.

