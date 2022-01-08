Freezing rain on Sunday could make for very slick roads during the first half of the day. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all northern Maryland, including Baltimore City and Baltimore County from 6 A.M. until 12P.M.

Here is a list of all counties included: Baltimore, Harford, Cecil, Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, Washington, Allegany and Garrett.

Snow was the reason for the Winter Weather Advisories on Monday and Friday but on Sunday, we’re talking ice.

Anywhere within the advisory is looking at ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch.

That may not sound like much but it is enough to make the roads very slick.

Here is the setup so far:

A cold front will arrive overnight and lock frigid air in place.

When precipitation arrives early Sunday and intersects with the freezing temperatures, a period of freezing rain is possible.

The timing is crucial because if the rain starts after temperatures have already climbed above freezing, it will be wet rather than icy.

It does look like there will be some freezing rain and that could make for dangerous travel conditions.

The timing is not ideal as Ravens fans make their way to M&T Bank Stadium for 1 o’clock kickoff.

Please pay close attention to the WJZ forecast if you plan to be driving Sunday morning.

The cold front will exit Maryland Sunday night and that will likely lead to a few snow showers for western Maryland in the evening.

Meg McNamara