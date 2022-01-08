WALDORF, MD (WJZ)– Maryland State Police say a trooper was injured Friday night after being struck while leaving the scene of a traffic stop in Charles County.
A preliminary investigation reveals around 10p.m. Friday night a trooper from the La Plata Barrack was conducting a traffic stop with his emergency lights activated on southbound Crain Highway at Holly Lane in Waldorf.
While the trooper was attempting to leave the scene in his marked patrol vehicle he was struck by a Jeep Cherokee driven by 29-year-old Demetrius Jequayle Bradford of Capital Heights, Maryland.
Bradford and the Trooper were both transported by ambulance to Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The trooper was treated for his injuries and later released.
The investigation remains ongoing but Maryland State Police says charges are pending against the driver of the Jeep pending the outcome of the investigation.
