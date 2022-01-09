MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chloe Bibby scored 23 points to lead a balanced offense and help No. 10 Maryland beat Minnesota 87-73 on Sunday.

Angel Reese added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Maryland (12-4, 4-1 in the Big Ten), while Ashley Owusu chipped in 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Diamond Miller had 12 points and six assists.

Deja Winters led Minnesota (8-8, 1-3) with 20 points on 6-for-12 shooting from beyond the 3-point line. Sara Scalia scored 19 points, Kadi Sissoko had 15 points and Alanna Micheaux grabbed 12 rebounds.

Maryland led by double digits early but the Gophers, playing their first home game in nearly a month, made it a game. Winters’ sixth 3-pointer pulled Minnesota to within a point at 49-48 midway through the third quarter.

But in a pivotal stretch, the Gophers committed three quick turnovers and Maryland made it count. A transition layup by Miller and a jumper by Owusu quickly helped stretch the lead back to nine, and Minnesota didn’t get closer than five points the rest of the way.

The Terrapins set the tone from the start, pushing the ball down the floor and forcing Minnesota to scramble into transition defense. But the short-handed Gophers, who were missing point guard Jasmine Powell due to a family matter, kept it close in a fast-paced first half.