CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Code Blue Extreme Cold, Health Commissioner

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold for Baltimore City beginning Monday, January 10 through Wednesday morning, January 12.

“With dangerously cold temperatures expected in Baltimore, I am issuing the Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration beginning Monday morning through Wednesday morning. I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa.

READ MORE: Bibby Scores 23 To Lead No. 10 Maryland Past Minnesota 87-73

These Extreme Cold Alerts are issued when temperatures, including wind chill, are expected to be 13˚F or below or when other conditions present a threat to the life or health of citizens.

READ MORE: Roethlisberger, Steelers On Verge Of Playoffs After OT Win

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has reported three cold-related deaths in Baltimore City so far this Code Blue Extreme Cold season.

Cold Weather Tips for Staying Healthy:

  • Wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing.
  • Always wear a head covering, like a hat and/or scarf, when outdoors.
  • Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcoholic beverages.
  • Protect yourself against falls in icy or snowy conditions by walking slowly and avoiding steps or curbs with ice on them.
  • Check on those who are most vulnerable including children, the elderly, and/or chronically ill.
  • Provide appropriate shelter for domestic animals.
MORE NEWS: Detectives Investigate Fatal Shooting In Baltimore County

Other Tips for Keeping Safe in Cold Weather:

  • Keep space heaters and candles away from flammable materials, such as curtains, furniture, and loose clothing.
  • Check your carbon monoxide detector and make sure it’s working.
  • Do not use prohibited heat or power sources inside your home, such as stoves or generators. They may cause fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.
  • Do not leave your car running in a closed space such as a garage.

CBS Baltimore Staff