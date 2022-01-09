BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold for Baltimore City beginning Monday, January 10 through Wednesday morning, January 12.
“With dangerously cold temperatures expected in Baltimore, I am issuing the Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration beginning Monday morning through Wednesday morning. I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa.READ MORE: Bibby Scores 23 To Lead No. 10 Maryland Past Minnesota 87-73
These Extreme Cold Alerts are issued when temperatures, including wind chill, are expected to be 13˚F or below or when other conditions present a threat to the life or health of citizens.READ MORE: Roethlisberger, Steelers On Verge Of Playoffs After OT Win
The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has reported three cold-related deaths in Baltimore City so far this Code Blue Extreme Cold season.
Cold Weather Tips for Staying Healthy:
- Wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing.
- Always wear a head covering, like a hat and/or scarf, when outdoors.
- Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcoholic beverages.
- Protect yourself against falls in icy or snowy conditions by walking slowly and avoiding steps or curbs with ice on them.
- Check on those who are most vulnerable including children, the elderly, and/or chronically ill.
- Provide appropriate shelter for domestic animals.
Other Tips for Keeping Safe in Cold Weather:
- Keep space heaters and candles away from flammable materials, such as curtains, furniture, and loose clothing.
- Check your carbon monoxide detector and make sure it’s working.
- Do not use prohibited heat or power sources inside your home, such as stoves or generators. They may cause fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.
- Do not leave your car running in a closed space such as a garage.