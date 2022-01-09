BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County police detectives are investigating the death of 35-year-old Quenten Branch, who was found dead on Colbury Road.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Colbury Road and Goucher Boulevard. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Branch suffering from a gunshot wound.
Medics pronounced Branch dead at the scene. Detectives are still investigating this incident.
Baltimore County detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.