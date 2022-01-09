CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) —

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Due to the ongoing pandemic, some Baltimore City Schools have decided to temporarily transition to virtual learning.

This decision was made based on having enough staff to operate a school or the ability to conduct COVID-19 testing. The following schools will temporarily transition to virtual learning on the date listed below.

  • Schools that will transition to virtual learning on Monday, January 10
    • Arlington Elementary School
    • Armistead Gardens Elementary/Middle School
    • Baltimore International Academy East
    • Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women (Grade 10 only)
    • Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School
    • Barclay Elementary/Middle School
    • Bay-Brook Elementary/Middle School
    • Calvin Rodwell Elementary School
    • Charles Carroll Barrister Elementary
    • City Neighbors Hamilton #346
    • Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School
    • Cross Country Elementary/Middle School
    • Curtis Bay Elementary School
    • Dr. Bernard Harris, Sr., Elementary School
    • Dunbar High School
    • Edgewood Elementary School
    • Elmer A. Henderson: A Johns Hopkins Partnership School
    • Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School
    • Fallstaff Elementary/Middle School
    • Fort Worthington Elementary/Middle School
    • Frederick Elementary School
    • Graceland Park O’Donnell Heights Elementary/Middle School
    • Gwynns Falls Elementary School
    • Hamilton Elementary/Middle School
    • Hampstead Hill Academy
    • Hartford Heights Elementary School
    • Hazelwood Elementary/Middle School
    • Highlandtown Elementary Middle School #215
    • Highlandtown Elementary/Middle School #237
    • Independence School Local High School
    • James McHenry Elementary/Middle School
    • John Ruhrah Elementary/Middle School
    • Lakeland Elementary/Middle School (2K and 1pK only)
    • Leith Walk Elementary/Middle School
    • Liberty Elementary School
    • Maree G. Farring Elementary/Middle School
    • Mary E. Rodman Elementary School
    • Matthew A. Henson Elementary School
    • Medfield Heights Elementary School
    • Moravia Park Elementary School
    • Morrell Park Elementary/Middle School
    • National Academy Foundation
    • New Song Academy
    • Patterson Park Public Charter School
    • Pimlico Elementary/Middle School
    • Rosemont Elementary/Middle School
    • Sharp-Leadenhall Elementary/Middle School
    • Southwest Baltimore Charter School (7th and 8th grade only)
    • Stadium School (7th and 8th grade)
    • The Belair-Edison School
    • The Empowerment Academy
    • The Green School of Baltimore
    • The Historic Samuel Coleridge Taylor Elementary
    • The Mount Washington School (
    • Walter P. Carter Elementary/Middle School
    • Wildwood Elementary/Middle School
    • William Paca Elementary School
    • Wolfe Street Academy
    • Yorkwood Elementary School

The following schools will be virtual due to facility challenges

  • Renaissance Academy High School
  • Booker T. Washington Middle School for the Arts

The list will be continually updated, click here for updates.

