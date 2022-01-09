CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health (MDH), is opening or expanding the hours of operation at Covid-19 testing sites across the state, after partnering with hospitals statewide and the Maryland National Guard.

The following expanded sites will be open tomorrow, Monday, Jan. 10, for free walk-up or drive-through Covid-19 testing without an appointment.

NAME AND ADDRESS HOURS
UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center

500 Upper Chesapeake Dr.

Bel Air, MD 21014

 Daily (Mon-Sun)

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Anne Arundel Medical Center

2001 Medical Pkwy.

Annapolis, MD 21401

 Daily (Mon-Sun)

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
NEW SITE: Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center

5501 Hopkins Bayview Cir.

Baltimore, MD 21224

 Daily (Mon-Sun)

8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
UM Laurel Alternate Care Site (drive-through)

7300 Van Dusen Rd.

Laurel, MD 20707

 Daily (Mon-Sun)

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
NEW SITE: Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center (testing at Washington Education Zone/Washington University of DC) (drive-through)

6511 Princess Garden Pkwy

Lanham, MD 20706

 Daily (Mon-Sun)

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
NEW HOURS: UM Charles Regional Medical Center

(testing at Regency Furniture Stadium) (drive-through)

11765 St. Linus Dr.

Waldorf, MD 20602

 Daily (Mon-Sun)

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
UM Capital Region Medical Center

(testing at City of Praise Family Ministries)

8501 Jericho City Dr.

Landover, MD, 20785

 Mon: 12 noon – 6 p.m.

Tues-Fri: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sat:  9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sun: CLOSED
Contact information for sites across the state can be found in the listings at covidTEST.maryland.gov and covidVAX.maryland.gov.

Additional site openings and schedule expansions will be announced in the coming days.

