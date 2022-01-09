Freezing rain is pushing across Maryland.

With surface temperatures below freezing, slick spots are possible on the roads and sidewalks.

Whether you’re headed to M&T Bank Stadium or to church or brunch, plan to take it slow as icy roads and sidewalks will be difficult to navigate.

Freezing rain will transition to plain rain but midday so if you can delay hitting the road, we would recommend it.

The freezing rain is very light but the threat for icy spots is still significant.

One part of freezing rain that adds to its danger is how deceiving it can be.

What looks wet or damp may actually be icy so please use extra caution as you’re out and about.

The rest of our Sunday will be chilly and wet.

Rain will persist through the evening.

Temperatures tonight will drop into the mid 20s so there is the potential for more slick spots overnight into Monday.

Keep the big winter coat handy.

Monday’s temperatures will only top out in the mid 30s with a harshly cold high of 27° expected for Tuesday.