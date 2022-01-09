ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Kuzma had 27 points and a career-best 22 rebounds, Bradley Beal scored 20 points and the Washington Wizards rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Orlando Magic 102-100 on Sunday night.

Washington snapped a two-game skid and beat Orlando for a second time this season. The Wizards trailed 71-67 after three quarters but improved to 6-18 when behind entering the fourth. Washington outscored the Magic 29-15 during a seven-minute stretch in the final period to regain control.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 10 of his 14 points and hit both of his 3-pointers in the second half for Washington. His 3-pointer with 2:33 left gave the Wizards a 98-92 lead, its biggest since the opening minutes of the game.

Kuzma had 13 rebounds by halftime and became the first Wizard with 20 rebounds since Russell Westbrook did it last season. Twenty of his boards came off the defensive end.