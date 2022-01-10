File photo of a police car. (Credit: Comstock/Thinkstock)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old man died after he was shot Monday night in east Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded at 8:05 p.m. to a Shot Spotter alert at the 900 block of Caroline Street, where they found the man shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.