BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employers (AFSCME) is speaking today on growing concerns about the dangerous conditions inside Maryland State Correctional Facilities.
Since 2016, facilities have suffered staffing shortages brought on by low pay and poor working conditions. This shortage is exasperated by the pandemic.
Members of the AFSCME will speak on the fire that injured at least two dozen inmates, the facilities’ COVID-19 response and assaults that occur within Maryland State Correctional Facilities.
“We are in the second year of this terrible pandemic and the Governor needs to start addressing these urgent issues by taking action,” Patrick Moran, FSCME Council 3 President said. “From a public health perspective, it’s imperative to contain the spread from congregate care facilities and we are urging Governor Hogan to provide all staff and inmates adequate PPE including N95 and KN95 masks.”