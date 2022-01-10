(BALTIMORE) WJZ — Baltimore City police are investigating another smash-and-grab ATM theft — this time in Federal Hill.
WJZ’s Amy Kawata spoke with the owner who said the thieves smashed a van into the store, grabbed the ATM, put it in another vehicle, then took off.
#BREAKING: Police responding to ATM smash and grab theft in Federal Hill.
This is the 1500 block of Light Street at Garden American Eatery @wjz pic.twitter.com/s6VH5oexin
— Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) January 10, 2022
Anyone with information is urged to call Baltimore Police.