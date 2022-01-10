CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By Amy Kawata
Filed Under:ATM, Baltimore Police, Federal Hill, Smash and Grab, South Baltimore, theft

(BALTIMORE) WJZ — Baltimore City police are investigating another smash-and-grab ATM theft — this time in Federal Hill.

It happened at Garden American Eatery in the 1500-block of Light Street around 3:00 Monday morning.

WJZ’s Amy Kawata spoke with the owner who said the thieves smashed a van into the store, grabbed the ATM, put it in another vehicle, then took off.

No injuries are reported.

Anyone with information is urged to call Baltimore Police.