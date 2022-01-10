(BALTIMORE) WJZ — A Riverside business was targeted early Monday morning in a smash-and-grab ATM theft.

It happened about 3:21 a.m. Monday the Garden American Eatery near the corner of Light Street and Fort Avenue, Baltimore Police said.

Police said four men backed a van into the storefront, then removed the ATM from the business and took off.

The owner told WJZ he was tipped off by calls from his alarm company and a neighbor who overheard the commotion.

After backing the van into the business, the owner said, the suspects loaded the ATM into a separate vehicle and drove away.

Police have since removed the van, which was left behind at the scene.

The ATM theft, the second reported in Baltimore in three days, remains under investigation.

Early Saturday morning, a similar theft was reported at an Exxon gas station on North Howard Street near the city’s Charles Village neighborhood.

A store clerk told police that a van smashed into the front door about 4:30 a.m., a man got out and put the ATM in a van and then drove off.

No injuries were reported in either of these incidents.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call police at 410-366-6341 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.