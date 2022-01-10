MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — A Middle River home went up in flames Monday after a car crashed into the residence, authorities said.
Crews were called to the home on Ramble Run Road on Monday morning in response to the incident, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: It's Cold, But How Long Will This Chill Stick Around?
The fire department said two people inside the vehicle were hospitalized with unspecified injuries and the home sustained significant damage.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Investigating A Smash And Grab ATM Theft In Federal Hill
Additional details about the incident weren’t immediately released.MORE NEWS: Baltimore County Students Will Begin The Week With Virtual Learning
WJZ has a crew at the scene, which will provide updates on this developing story.
Crews on scene of a working fire involving a car that crashed into a house in Middle River on Ramble Run Rd. @wjz pic.twitter.com/g8cWuWPrzq
— Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) January 10, 2022