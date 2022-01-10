BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Health Department is partnering with the Mayors Office and the Office of Performance and Innovation to air a COVID-19 vaccine awareness PSA as part of the Baltimore vs. COVID Campaign.

The commercial will air starting on Monday, Jan. 10, and will continue throughout the next few weeks.

“This is about showing that we are all in this together,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. “With the recent rise in cases and the heavy burden being placed on our hospitals, it is incredibly important that we convince unvaccinated residents to get their shots. Even with the Omicron Variant, vaccination remains the best defense against serious COVID infections.”

The PSA will consist of a series of interviews in which Baltimore residents will reveal the personal and pragmatic reasons they have decided to get the vaccine.

“Engaging trusted neighborhood leaders and community advocates from our varied communities can save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, BCHD Commissioner said. “When we leverage their voice and message about the importance of the COVID-19 vaccination series, they help to further provide residents with the tools necessary to make informed decisions. As a result, consistent communication about the vaccination from credible messengers is mutually beneficial.”