Hi everyone!

It’s cold. OK, I get it, as do you, that the winter season is just that, cold. But just as in summer, when temperatures are hot you can have real hot days, well right now, today and tomorrow, it is real cold. Have a little slice of the polar vortex with your lunch this afternoon, dinner tonight and every meal tomorrow. This is easily the coldest air of the season so far. Wind chills dayside around 20°, if that. And at night wind chills around 8°, if that.

Then, just as quickly as the thermometer dropped, it will rise as the sun does on Wednesday, and for the next few days. So we’ll say goodbye to the polar vortex and hello to almost average highs and lows. The current averages are 43°, and 26°. Midweek and through the weekend, we will be within arm’s reach of those numbers, and that is with a decent deal of sun Wednesday, Thursday, and most of Friday.

By the weekend, we will get some clouds and a chance of a rain or snow shower. No big winter weather, just a chance of a passing shower, not unlike in the warmer weather. Just a passing snow shower, no snow event, as of this writing.

A look beyond the seven-day forecast shows temperatures dropping again, but dry. Wear the mask, stay safe and warm, and we’ll talk again on Tuesday.

Marty B!