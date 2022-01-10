BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A thoroughbred horse racing entertainment company and the Maryland Jockey Club has partnered with the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) to hold submissions for The Art of Racing, a contest in which artists contribute original visual art depicting unique elements of thoroughbred horse racing and the Preakness Stakes.

As the second jewel of the Triple Crown Series starts its planning phase, the Art of Racing opens for submissions, starting on Monday, Jan. 10, and ending on Mar. 1.

After the deadline, all the submissions will be available for public viewing, as site visitors cast their votes for their favorite art from Mar. 2 to Mar. 20.

The top ten voted submissions will then be judged by a panel of “esteemed members of the Baltimore community,” who will choose a winner.

The winner will receive a $4,000 stipend and two free tickets to Preakness 147 on May 21. In addition, their original artwork will be reproduced on Preakness 147 merchandise.

“The visual elements behind the Preakness Stakes captivate the imagination both on race day and year-round,” David Wilson, CMO of 1/ST, the company behind the promotion said. “The Art of Racing commemorates and celebrates one of the most iconic sporting events in Maryland, and nationwide. It also represents the opportunity for a modern visual interpretation of the Preakness Stakes as we redefine the sport to connect with a new generation of fans.”

Those interested in submitting to The Art of Racing can do so at the Preakness website found here.