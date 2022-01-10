BALTIMORE (WJZ) — January is Radon Gas Awareness Month and the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) is working to educate residents on the dangers of radon with a variety of activities.
“Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers,” Ben Grumbles, Environment Secretary said. “It’s important for people to test their homes now, in the coldest time of the year, when radon levels can build to unhealthy levels when doors and windows are kept closed. But the other times of the year can produce some elevated test results also.”READ MORE: Neuman Announces Bid For Maryland Governor As Democrat
In order to increase testing, MDE is offering $3 discounted radon tests to Maryland residents available here.
Two educational outreach events will take place in mid-Jan. to help teach residents about the importance of radon safety.READ MORE: Budget Surplus, Pot, COVID-19, Climate, Top Issues In Maryland Ahead Of Legislative Session
The first event will be held at Eldersburg Library in Carroll County, Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The second event will occur three days later at the Lowes store in Frederick, Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon.
In addition to in-person events, MDE is renting out billboards with educational messaging throughout Baltimore city, and Baltimore, Howard, Carroll, and Frederick county.MORE NEWS: Police Release Funeral & Procession Arrangements For Officer Keona Holley
The Frederick News-Post newspaper will also run awareness advertisements.