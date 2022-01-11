BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police in partnership with Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the deaths of two Baltimore teenagers in the first hours of 2022.
Both Bernard Thomas, 17, and Demond Canada, 16, were shot and killed on the 3600 block of Gelston Drive, police said.
There is no further information available on the double homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.