BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Saying it’s facing a national blood crisis, the American Red Cross is reaching out to the public to make donations.

Between the COVID-19 pandemic and the holiday season, the organization says it is dealing with the worst blood shortage it has seen in over a decade.

The shortage has led doctors to make “tough choices about who receives transfusions and who has to wait,” the Red Cross tweeted Tuesday.

“The amount of blood we’ve been taking in due to donations is down,” American Red Cross spokesperson Tony Jones said previously.

Jones said the predicament could lead to delayed care for some patients who cannot afford to wait for treatment.

“Folks who need transfusions for cancer patients, patients suffering from leukemia, sickle cell disease, they may not be able to get their treatments,” he said.

But there are ways the public can step up to help offset this shortage. The easiest way is for eligible donors to roll up their sleeves and donate.

Besides that, the organization is encouraging people to host blood drives, recruit friends to make donations or volunteer at blood drives.

To make an appointment to donate, just visit the American Red Cross website.