BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cambridge Mayor Andrew Bradshaw officially resigned on Monday, less than two months after he was charged with 50 counts of distributing revenge porn.

A special election will be held to fill the rest of Bradshaw’s term and decisions are expected at a Commissioners meeting in late January or early February, according to the city’s website.

In the meantime, all powers and duties will be assumed by the Commission President, Lajan Cephas, said a Facebook post from the city.

The charges allege that Bradshaw, 32, posted nude photographs on a popular social site of a roughly 26-year-old woman with whom he had a past romantic relationship, and were accompanied by captions “with racial slurs and sexually explicit language.”

The photos were uploaded under accounts he created with usernames that included variations of the name and birthdate of his alleged and currently unnamed victim, and posted to multiple “subreddit” forums “related to sexual activity, humiliation, degradation, race, and other topics,” according to a press release from the state attorney. “DegradeThisPig” and “Slut” were among the subreddits the photos were posted to.

If convicted, Bradshaw would face a maximum penalty of two years incarceration and a $5,000 fine for each count. He made his first court appearance on the matter in November 2021 and was released on his own recognizance.

Bradshaw took office in January 2021 and was the youngest mayor in the city’s history, according to the city’s website.