By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Firefighters and technicians with Baltimore Gas and Electric are on the scene of natural gas leak reported Tuesday near the Hilton Parkway in West Baltimore, a local firefighters’ union tweeted.

Contractors struck a 2-inch gas line while digging in the 1600 block of N. Hilton Street, Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 tweeted.

Homes in the area of the leak, located in the Rosemont neighborhood, were being evacuated. An MTA bus was brought to the scene to provide shelter for about 20 residents in the cold temperatures, the union said.

The fire department’s Special Rescue Operations unit is also on the scene to keep first responders warm.

