BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters and technicians with Baltimore Gas and Electric are on the scene of natural gas leak reported Tuesday near the Hilton Parkway in West Baltimore, a local firefighters’ union tweeted.
Contractors struck a 2-inch gas line while digging in the 1600 block of N. Hilton Street, Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 tweeted.
⚠️NATURAL GAS LEAK⚠️
1600 blk N Hilton St 21216#Rosemont@docbullock#BMORESBravest on scene with contractors who struck a 2” natural gas line while digging. Buildings are being evacuated. Additional units have been requested including @BaltimoreOEM & @MyBGE. pic.twitter.com/fTZx7nj0OL
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) January 11, 2022
Homes in the area of the leak, located in the Rosemont neighborhood, were being evacuated. An MTA bus was brought to the scene to provide shelter for about 20 residents in the cold temperatures, the union said.
The fire department’s Special Rescue Operations unit is also on the scene to keep first responders warm.