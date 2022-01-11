BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will make a legislative announcement at the State House in Annapolis at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The announcement comes just as lawmakers are about to return for the 2022 legislative session.
Hogan has been making public his legislative priorities this week. On Monday, he announced a plan to expand his “re-fund the police” program by re-introducing two anti-crime measures that he previously tried and failed to get through the legislature.
Hogan initially put forward the crime-fighting initiative in October. That's when he pledged to spend $150 million on raising salaries, helping law enforcement agencies with recruitment, paying for body cameras and de-escalation training, and other programs.
“There is nothing more important than addressing the violent crime crisis in our state, and our effort to ‘refund the police’ and to give them the support and the resources they need to do our jobs more effectively,” Hogan said.
Last month, Hogan, a moderate Republican in an overwhelmingly Democratic state, criticized the legislature for not acting on two pieces of emergency legislation he introduced to combat crime in Baltimore. He said Democrats in the legislature had not offered any alternatives to his proposals.
“This isn’t just politics as usual. This is disgraceful and dangerous,” he said. “It isn’t a matter of Republicans versus Democrats; it’s a matter of life and death.”