Orioles Change Left Field Dimensions At Camden YardsThe change comes as Oriole Park celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Bounced From Playoffs, Ravens Already Looking Ahead To Next SeasonThe Ravens were officially eliminated from the postseason following a 16-13 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Six weeks--and seemingly an eternity--ago, Baltimore was sitting at 8-3, the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

MD Sportsbooks Contribute $469K To State In First Month Of OperationIn their first month of operation, sportsbooks at five Maryland casinos contributed $469,297 to the state's coffers, Maryland Lottery and Gaming said Monday.

Kuzma’s 22 Boards Lift Wizards Over Magic 102-100Kyle Kuzma had 27 points and a career-best 22 rebounds, Bradley Beal scored 20 points and the Washington Wizards rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Orlando Magic 102-100 on Sunday night.