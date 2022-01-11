BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in northwest Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded around 2:46 p.m. to the 3900 block of West Belvedere Avenue, where they found the man with an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound.READ MORE: $4K Reward Offered For Information In New Year's Day Murder Of Baltimore Teens
He was hospitalized, and his condition is currently unknown, police said. Homicide detectives have been notified of the shooting.READ MORE: Frustrating Tax Season Anticipated As COVID-19 Surge Sabotages IRS, Comptroller's Office
Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.MORE NEWS: Orioles Change Left Field Dimensions At Camden Yards