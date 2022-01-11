Bounced From Playoffs, Ravens Already Looking Ahead To Next SeasonThe Ravens were officially eliminated from the postseason following a 16-13 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Six weeks--and seemingly an eternity--ago, Baltimore was sitting at 8-3, the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

MD Sportsbooks Contribute $469K To State In First Month Of OperationIn their first month of operation, sportsbooks at five Maryland casinos contributed $469,297 to the state's coffers, Maryland Lottery and Gaming said Monday.

Kuzma’s 22 Boards Lift Wizards Over Magic 102-100Kyle Kuzma had 27 points and a career-best 22 rebounds, Bradley Beal scored 20 points and the Washington Wizards rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Orlando Magic 102-100 on Sunday night.

Bibby Scores 23 To Lead No. 10 Maryland Past Minnesota 87-73Chloe Bibby scored 23 points to lead a balanced offense and help No. 10 Maryland beat Minnesota 87-73 on Sunday.