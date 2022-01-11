BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Md.) has tested positive for COVID-19, the congressman announced Tuesday.
“I tested positive for COVID-19 last night and am quarantining at home with mild symptoms,” Ruppersberger said in a statement. “I am fully vaccinated and boosted. We all need to do what we can to protect our families, colleagues and healthcare heroes—please get your shots, limit gatherings and mask up. Looking forward to getting back out there for Maryland’s Second District.”READ MORE: Hospitals In Anne Arundel County At 90% Occupancy During COVID-19 Surge, Officials Say
Ruppersberger is the latest Maryland politician to contract the virus. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic too. Each of them said they were vaccinated prior to contracting the virus.READ MORE: Baltimore County Detectives Investigate Deadly Shooting In Towson
Ruppersberger has represented Maryland’s 2nd District since 2003. He was the Assistant State Attorney of Maryland between 1972 and 1980.
MORE NEWS: Mourners Pay Respects To Slain Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley