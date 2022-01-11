BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that killed a 23-year-old man early Tuesday in Towson.
About 2 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the unit block of West Susquehanna Avenue where they found Ikemefuna Eguh dead from at least one gunshot wound.
Eguh, known as “Justin” by his friends, is enrolled at Towson University as a senior, according to university staff. He grew up in East Orange, New Jersey.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 410-307-2020. Counseling and support services are available through the TU Counseling Center at 410-704-2512.