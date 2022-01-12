BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 51-year-old man was killed Wednesday in a shooting in Southeast Baltimore, authorities said.
Officers called to a shooting on Gusryan Street near Dundalk Avenue shortly after noon found the man shot multiple times inside a vehicle, Baltimore Police said.
The victim, whose identity was not immediately released, was taken to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.