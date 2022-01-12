COLUMBIA (WJZ) — Four people, including a minor, are in serious condition after a police pursuit in Columbia lead to a crash Wednesday afternoon, Howard County Police said.
Shortly before 6 p.m., an officer reportedly saw a man at a shopping center in the 6400 block of Dobbin Road trying to break into cars. When he tried to flee, police said the suspect rammed an unoccupied police car and another car.
The officer then initiated a pursuit, following the suspect north on Snowden River Parkway. The suspect reportedly ran a red light at the intersection of Snowden Square Drive and hit a sports utility vehicle with three people inside.
Two adults and one minor in the car that was hit were transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital with serious injuries. The suspect was transported to Shock Trauma with serious injuries.
Charges against the suspect are pending. Snowden River Parkway northbound was closed from Oakland Mills Road to McGaw Road for hours, reopening shortly before 10 p.m.