WJZ Anchor Max McGee Is Heading To ESPN's 'SportsCenter'WJZ anchor and reporter Max McGee is getting called up to one of the premiere gigs in sports broadcasting, the anchor desk of ESPN's "SportsCenter."

Orioles To Change Left Field Dimensions At Camden YardsThe change comes as Oriole Park celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Bounced From Playoffs, Ravens Already Looking Ahead To Next SeasonThe Ravens were officially eliminated from the postseason following a 16-13 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Six weeks--and seemingly an eternity--ago, Baltimore was sitting at 8-3, the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

MD Sportsbooks Contribute $469K To State In First Month Of OperationIn their first month of operation, sportsbooks at five Maryland casinos contributed $469,297 to the state's coffers, Maryland Lottery and Gaming said Monday.