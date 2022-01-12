A much warmer afternoon after a few frigid days made for a rather comfortable Wednesday here in Mid-January. Our official high reached 47 degrees which was 19 degrees warmer than Tuesday’s high!

On Thursday, despite some clouds at times and perhaps a brief sprinkle or shower, we are expected to again reach the mid to upper 40’s.

On Friday yet another arctic airmass will begin to move in by later in the day and despite a mild morning in the low 40’s, it will fall to the mid-teens by Saturday morning. It will dry, however.

By Saturday night and into Sunday, our attention will turn to a developing area of low pressure across the southeastern United States. This energy is now entering the Pacific Northwest which is over 3000 miles away. All the new models do have an area of low pressure that will take shape perhaps in south Georgia, before moving to the north or northeast by later on Sunday.

Depending on the exact track, here in the region, we may see snow, sleet, some ice or even just plain rain. The intrusion of warmer air aloft could certainly cause any frozen precipitation to end as rain.

There may be some front-end snow across Central Maryland, which may later change to mixed precipitation or plain rain for a while, then maybe even back to snow before ending on Monday morning.

It is just too early to predict the exact track, and so many variables remain in play with these systems.

Please check back over the next few days, as models come more into agreement with the end of the weekend outlook. But be prepared in case snow that accumulates develops, which could impact your late Sunday or Monday morning plans.

Bob Turk