BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very chilly but sunny and dry Tuesday with a high of only 28 degrees. After a cold and frosty start, Wednesday will turn a lot warmer as our winds will turn to the west or southwest during the day.

Our normal high is now 43 and we expect to top out at 44! By Thursday a few more clouds will appear, but we expect to reach the mid 40’s then as well.

By Friday, colder air will be back, with highs only in the mid to upper 30’s. The start of the weekend will be dry but even colder on Saturday with a high of only 27 forecasted. On Sunday things could get very interesting, as a possible low pressure may develop off the Georgia coast, which may move our way by Sunday night with precipitation possible.

If things play out as at least one model shows, we could possibly be dealing with another coastal storm which may bring more snow to the region by Sunday night. Many model runs will change from day to day as we get more data and have a better idea of what to expect.

Confidence at this point is very low but will increase as more information comes in. The temperatures may also support a mix of precipitation across the region as well.

Do stay tuned this week, and into the weekend, as we will be able to try to pin down the impact of this possible storm. Enjoy the two milder days coming our way!

Bob Turk