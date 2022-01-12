WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — As McDaniel College returns to in-person learning for the Spring 2022 semester, they announced updated COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday to ensure student and staff safety.
Prior to this announcement, all students were required to get COVID boosters and flu shots.READ MORE: National Aquarium Will Require Guests To Prove They're Vaccinated
Now they are adding a series of safety measures to help mitigate the spread of COVID.READ MORE: 98 Cannon Riverfront Grille In Chestertown Suffers 'Significant Fire Damage'
Some of these measures include:
- Encouragements for those traveling from a distance to receive a COVID test within 72 hours of arriving on campus.
- Requirements for all students to complete a rapid test before moving into residential spaces. These tests will take place during move in.
- Requirements that students who test positive must return home to being their quarantine period.
- Fully online classes implemented in the first week to allow testing to be conducted and to accommodate students who may be isolating at home.
- Mask mandates with multiple layers. The college will provide each student and employee with three KN95 masks.
- New isolation and quarantine protocols.
With these new measures, McDaniel College hopes to keep students and faculty safe as they return to classes.