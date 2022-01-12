CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:COVID College Protocols, COVID-19, McDaniel College, Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — As McDaniel College returns to in-person learning for the Spring 2022 semester, they announced updated COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday to ensure student and staff safety.

Prior to this announcement, all students were required to get COVID boosters and flu shots.

READ MORE: National Aquarium Will Require Guests To Prove They're Vaccinated

Now they are adding a series of safety measures to help mitigate the spread of COVID.

READ MORE: 98 Cannon Riverfront Grille In Chestertown Suffers 'Significant Fire Damage'

Some of these measures include:

  • Encouragements for those traveling from a distance to receive a COVID test within 72 hours of arriving on campus.
  • Requirements for all students to complete a rapid test before moving into residential spaces. These tests will take place during move in.
  • Requirements that students who test positive must return home to being their quarantine period.
  • Fully online classes implemented in the first week to allow testing to be conducted and to accommodate students who may be isolating at home.
  • Mask mandates with multiple layers. The college will provide each student and employee with three KN95 masks.
  • New isolation and quarantine protocols.
MORE NEWS: Hogan Eyes Police Funding & Tax Relief Measures In Legislative Session

With these new measures, McDaniel College hopes to keep students and faculty safe as they return to classes.

CBS Baltimore Staff