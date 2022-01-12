WHEATON (WJZ) — A 17-year-old student at Wheaton High School was arrested Tuesday after a loaded gun was found on the student, Montgomery County Police said.
Staff at the school reported Tuesday morning that the student had a strong smell of marijuana. He was escorted into the main office, and police said he consented to a search. During that search, police said staff found a loaded handgun and marijuana.
The gun was confiscated police were called. It is unclear who performed the search.
When police arrived the student was arrested. He is charged with multiple weapons offenses and is being held at the Central Processing Unit.